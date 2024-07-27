Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed Saturday night that Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, was behind the rocket attack that targeted a civilian soccer field in the Israeli Druze village of Majdal Shams on Saturday.

“This evening, the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon fired a rocket at children playing soccer on a soccer field in Majdal Shams in northern Israel. Hezbollah then lied to the whole world and claimed they did not carry out this attack. This is a lie,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters.

10 Druze Israelis Killed, 34 Wounded in Hezbollah Rocket Attack

Eleven children were killed in the attack and dozens of others were wounded, including at least 17 people in critical condition.



“From the analysis of the IDF’s operational systems, the rocket launch at the center of Majdal Shams was carried out from an area located north of the village of Chebaa in southern Lebanon,” the IDF said in a statement. “According to reliable intelligence information in the possession of the IDF, Hezbollah is behind the attack.”

The Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, held a situational assessment at the operation center in Majdal Shams with the Commanding Officer of the 210th Division, BG Yair Peli, and additional commanders on Saturday evening following the attack.

They also visited the area where the rocket hit the soccer field in Majdal Shams and held discussions with the heads of the local authority and residents.

From the initial inquiry into the incident, an alert was activated, but it was an immediate alert that was too short. The IDF said “at the moment it appears that this was a single rocket. We are now looking into this in-depth and will release the details transparently to the public.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi are conducting ongoing situational assessments with the participation of Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet (ISA), David Barnea, head of the Mossad, and members of the IDF General Staff.

Earlier in the day, Gordin, spoke with the Head of the Druze community, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, and expressed deep sorrow on his behalf and on behalf of the entire IDF on the deaths of the children, and asked to give strength to the families and the entire community.

