Yasser Nimer Qarbash “Amin,” arms importer for Hezbollah in Lebanon, eliminated on July 9, 2024

Israel has assassinated senior arms importer Yasser Nimer Qarnabash “Amin,” (also known as Abu Fadal or Hajj Amin) a former bodyguard to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, according to Lebanese media reports, including one from the Hezbollah-linked Al Manar news outlet.

“With greater pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance exalts the martyr fighter, Yasser Nimer Qarnabash “Amin,” born in 1970 from the eastern town of Zawatar in southern Lebanon, who rose as a martyr on the road to Al-Quds,” Hezbollah announced late Tuesday afternoon.

The phrase “rose as a martyr on the road to Al-Quds” is the terror group’s euphemism for an operative who was killed.

Qarnabash was in charge of transferring weapons from Iran via Syria to the terrorist organization in Lebanon, and was the commander of Hezbollah’s operations in Marjaayoun in 2000.

The terrorist was eliminated in an air strike that targeted his car on the Damascus-Beirut highway, making him the 366th member of Hezbollah to be confirmed dead in the ongoing nine-month war launched against Israel on October 7th by fellow Iranian proxy in Gaza, Hamas.

Hezbollah typically responds within 24 hours to such assassinations by attacking northern Israel with a major barrage of rockets, missiles and explosive suicide drones.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

