Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The entire command structure of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, including its top commander, was wiped out by Israel on Friday in an airstrike on the terror group’s headquarters in Beirut.

Advertisement





“IAF aircraft conducted a targeted, intelligence-based strike in the area of Beirut, and eliminated Ibrahim Aqil, the head of Hezbollah’s Operations Unit and the Commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces, who was also in charge of Hezbollah’s “Conquer the Galilee” attack plan,” the IDF confirmed in a statement.

During the strike, senior operatives in Hezbollah’s Operations Staff and commanders from the Radwan Unit who were meeting under the targeted building were eliminated alongside Aqil, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.



“The Hezbollah commanders we eliminated had been planning their ‘October 7th’ on the northern border for years. We reached them, and we will reach anyone who threatens the security of Israel’s citizens,” IDF Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi said.

“Aqil and the Radwan Force commanders we struck were the masterminds of and the force behind Hezbollah’s plan to execute an attack on northern Israel. As part of this plan, Hezbollah intended to infiltrate Israel, seize control of the communities in the Galilee, and to kill and kidnap Israeli civilians, much like Hamas did on October 7th,” Hagari noted.

“Aqil and the Radwan commanders who were eliminated were planning Hezbollah’s “Conquer the Galilee” attack plan, in which Hezbollah intended to infiltrate Israeli communities and murder innocent civilians, according to the IDF.



Aqil began his involvement with Hezbollah in the 1980’s, as an operative in its ‘Islamic Jihad Organization’ terror cell, which is responsible for Hezbollah’s terror attacks outside of Lebanon and was part of many of Hezbollah’s terror attacks in multiple countries against innocent civilians.

Since 2004, Aqil has served as the Head of Hezbollah’s Operations Unit, in which he was responsible for Hezbollah’s bombing attacks, anti-tank missile attacks, air defense, and other military fields. Aqil was also the commander of the Radwan Forces, the elite unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, whose main goal is to conquer the communities of the Galilee and kill innocent civilians and IDF soldiers.

Aqil was responsible for the anti-tank missile attack toward the Avivim post in 2019 in northern Israel, the terror attack at the Megiddo Junction in 2023, and the infiltration attempts of Hezbollah terrorists into Israeli territory to murder and kill civilians and IDF soldiers during the “Swords of Iron” War.

White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk: “We fully stand with Israel in their defense of their people and their territory against Hezbollah. And I have to say, Ibrahim Akil, who was killed today, was responsible for the Beirut Barracks and… pic.twitter.com/vr233faeWn — Arsen Ostrovsky ?️ (@Ostrov_A) September 21, 2024

Aqil also directed the terror attack on the US Embassy in Beirut in 1983. He was a wanted suspect in the United States, with a $7 million bounty on his head.

שר הבריאות הלבנוני: מספר המחוסלים עלה ל-38 כתוצאה מתקיפת חיל האוויר על הפרבר הדרומי של ביירות אתמול. pic.twitter.com/ytJwDfrqmT — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 21, 2024

Radwan Command Structure Dismantled

Fifteen other Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated in the strike that eliminated Aqil, including senior commanders in the Radwan Force chain of command.

Among the terrorists eliminated was Abu Hassan Samir, who served as the head of the Radwan Force training unit. Samir held various positions within the terrorist organization and was commander of the Radwan Force for a decade until early 2024, and was one of the planners and leaders of the “Conquer the Galilee” attack plan.

Samir was also involved in advancing Hezbollah’s entrenchment in southern Lebanon, while attempting to improve the organization’s ground combat capabilities. Over the years, and during the first months of the war, he planned and executed numerous shooting attacks and infiltrations into Israeli territory, the IDF said.

Commanders Eliminated from the Radwan Force Attack Unit

In addition to Aqil and Samir, these Radwan commanders were also killed:

Samer Abdul-Halim Halawi – Commander of the coastal area.

Abbas Sami Maslamani – Commander of the Qana area.

Abdullah Abbas Hajazi – Commander of the Ramim ridge area.

Muhammed Ahmad Reda – Commander of the Al-Khiam area.

Hassan Hussein Madi – Commander of the Mount Dov area.

“These commanders had been leading and planning the Radwan Force’s attack and infiltration plan into Israeli territory for years, to be executed when given the order,” the IDF said.

Additionally, the following senior officials in the organization and within the Radwan Force headquarters were also eliminated:

Hassan Yussef Abad Alssatar – responsible for Radwan Force operations. He led and advanced all of the force’s fire operations.

Hussein Ahmad Dahraj – Chief of Staff of the Radwan Force. He was involved in the transfer of weapons and the strengthening of the organization.

Aqil and the commanders eliminated in the strike were responsible for planning, advancing, and executing hundreds of terrorist operations against Israel, including the planning of Hezbollah’s murderous scheme to raid the communities of the Galilee.

Gallant: Closing the Circle

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement Saturday night that Friday’s operation was a “closing of an important circle” for the State of Israel, for the IDF, and “personally, for me as well.

“Exactly 27 years ago, in September 1997, 12 of the fighters of the 13th Fleet, my friends and subordinates who went on an operational activity deep in Lebanon under the command of the late Lt. Col. Yossi Korkin, fell in a difficult battle in Anzaria.

“”The boat disaster” happened a few months after I finished my position as the commander of the unit. I remember very well the fast drive from the Gaza unit, which I commanded at the time, to the Atlit naval base; those were particularly difficult hours. From then until today, I embrace the bereaved families, visit the graves of the warriors, and proudly remember their heroism every day,” the minister said.

“The commanders of that terrorist ambush in Hezbollah were Ibrahim Akil and Ahmed Wahbi. Yesterday, they were killed while they were engaged in the preparation of additional terrorist operations against the State of Israel; the circle is closed,” Gallant added.

“This is our commitment to the fallen and their loved ones, this is our commitment to the residents of the north and this is a clear message to all those who seek our help.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: