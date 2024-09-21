Photo Credit: Hana Julian / JewishPress.com

Israeli forces and fighter pilots attacked and eliminated thousands of rocket launchers in southern Lebanon early Saturday evening with strikes on at least 180 separate targets.

The strikes came at the end of a Shabbat in which Israelis living in the Upper Galilee, Golan Heights and Tzfat (Safed) were forced to spend hours at a time near or inside safe rooms and bomb shelters.

Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon launched some 90 rockets and missiles at northern Israel during the day on Saturday.

Visible shockwave from an airstrike in Lebanon. Similar to those we’ve seen in Ukraine/russia and other areas of the Middle East when ammo/munition depots are struck. pic.twitter.com/e1Rs93xHwO — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) September 21, 2024

The launcher barrels destroyed by Israel’s Air Force were loaded and ready for immediate use to fire across the border at Israel, the IDF said. IDF artillery also struck a number of areas in southern Lebanon as well.

“In the past hour, we have been striking extensively in southern Lebanon, following detection of Hezbollah preparing to fire toward Israeli territory. Dozens of Israeli Air Force aircraft are currently striking terrorist targets and rocket launchers to remove the threat to Israeli civilians,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing Saturday night.

Israel Eliminates Hezbollah’s Entire Radwan Command

“We are methodically targeting and degrading Hezbollah’s launching capabilities, eliminating commanders and terrorists, as we did throughout the day. Overall, today we struck approximately 400 Hezbollah launchers, including thousands of rocket launcher barrels,” Hagari said.

תמונות בצבע מתקיפות חיל האוויר בדרום לבנון pic.twitter.com/KwyUxYtByF — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 21, 2024

“In accordance with the situational assessment and our operations, in the last few minutes, the Minister of Defense signed a special order for the home front. We are taking all necessary precautions, and this evening, we are updating the Home Front defensive guidelines from the Haifa area northwards to “Level 2.” This means that from Haifa northwards, educational and work activities can continue in locations where it is possible to reach a protected space within the required time. Gatherings are permitted indoors for up to 300 people and outdoors for up to 30 people. Full instructions can be found on the Home Front Command website.

“If there are any further updates overnight or in the morning, we will notify immediately. Rockets and other threats may be launched toward Israeli territory in the near future. We ask you to strictly follow the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

“We are in the midst of a time of warfare, so it is important to remain vigilant and alert. I will update you immediately here and on official platforms regarding any changes to the defensive guidelines.”

On Friday, Israel eliminated the entire top command echelon of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, including its chief of staff, in a surgical strike carried out in Beirut.

“The IDF will continue operating to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah’s capabilities and terror infrastructure,” the IDF said.

