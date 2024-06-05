Photo Credit: IDF

Nearly a dozen people in the Upper Galilee Druze town of Hurfeish were hurt late Wednesday afternoon in a direct hit on a soccer field by a Hezbollah rocket launched from Lebanon.

No Red Alert incoming rocket siren was triggered prior to the attack; residents therefore had no warning and had not taken cover.

At least 11 people were wounded, including two reported to be in critical condition, one in serious condition, two with moderate wounds and the others with minor injuries. Hospital personnel at Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat and Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya said the victims suffered shrapnel wounds, injuries to heads and limbs. One was taken directly into surgery.

Several of the wounded were rescuers who had rushed to the scene after the first impact. Three helicopters were scrambled to the scene. After first responders arrived at the site following the first attack, Hezbollah targeted the field a second time, using an explosive suicide drone, according to Arab sources, leading to more casualties.

Anwar Amar, head of the Hurfeish Council pointed out with angst that “the emergency squad and I came to rescue the wounded, and another UAV landed. There are many wounded here; this is a very difficult and complex incident. It hurts.

“This is our reality, this is how we live here every day,” he said. “We are waiting for the government to decide what to do, it’s time to put an end to this – we can’t continue under this cursed life,” he added.

Hezbollah took responsibility for the attack, claiming the soccer field had been turned into a military base, and saying it launched several explosive-laden drones at an army position in the area in response to recent IDF strikes in southern Lebanon.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir left the Jerusalem Day Flag Parade upon receiving notice of the attack, and held a situation assessment with security officials.