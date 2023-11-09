Photo Credit: Google Maps
The Brazillian embassy in Tel Aviv

The Brazilian security services, together with the Mossad and its partners in the Israeli security community, alongside additional international security and enforcement agencies, have foiled a terrorist attack in Brazil planned by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The thwarted attack was directed and financed by the Iranian regime, according to a statement by the Mossad, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. “This was an extensive network that operated in additional countries,” the statement said.

The Mossad thanked the Brazilian security services for their arrest of the Hezbollah terrorist cell that had planned carry out an attack on Israeli and Jewish targets in Brazil.

“Given the backdrop of the war in Gaza against Hamas, Hezbollah and the Iranian regime are continuing to operate around the world in order to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets,” the Mossad warned.

“The Mossad is working, and will continue to work, to thwart these efforts wherever necessary, by various methods,” the intelligence agency added.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

