US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew prays at the Western Wall

US Ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, made his first visit to the Western Wall as ambassador this week after officially beginning his duties, at a time when Israel is fighting for its life against Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

The ambassador was welcomed by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, who hosted him for an extended discussion.

The rabbi expressed gratitude for the “full and warm” support of US President Joe Biden for Israel in general and its right to defend itself against the attacks of Hamas in particular, according to the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

During the visit, Lew expressed his support and solidarity with the groups of soldiers and families who had been evacuated from combat zones and were present at the Western Wall at that time.

The ambassador lit a candle in memory of the massacred and fallen, and together with Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz prayed the evening service.

The two men prayed for the safe return of the captives and the missing to their homes and for the success of the nation.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

