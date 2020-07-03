Photo Credit: Screenshot from Twitter

A major fire broke out overnight in the city of Shiraz in southwestern Iran, according to videos circulated on social networks. The circumstances of the incident are still unknown. The Iranian authorities and news agencies have not yet commented on the fire.

متاسفم که باز مجبورم خبر بد بدم .

ملت شماهارو به مقدساتتون کاری بکنید

ایران در آتش خشم سپاه می سوزد??? ?هم اکنون باغات خیابان مطهری شیراز در #آتش pic.twitter.com/hmsyDmryAr — فرعون?‍☠️ (@FEREEON) July 2, 2020

This is the fourth major event in Iran since June 25, when a huge explosion in the area of a major Iranian military and weapons development base in Khojir, east of Tehran turned the skyline bright orange. On Tuesday night this week, the Sina At’har Medical Clinic in Tehran caught fire and then a massive explosion erupted there, killing 19 and injuring 14 people. And on Thursday Iran’s Fars News Agency on Thursday morning reported an accident had taken place at the Natanz nuclear site, some 200 miles south of Tehran.

A large fire broke out in the Iranian city of #Shiraz, according to videos circulating on social media, amid a recent series of mysterious fires and explosions in the Islamic Republic.#Iranhttps://t.co/UEsfJGjQLh pic.twitter.com/umAdfIRQic — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 3, 2020

More fires in Iran. Big fire in Shiraz at a garden in Zargari area.

source state TV local channel. pic.twitter.com/CbKGGwNvlb — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) July 2, 2020