A series of Tweets and satellite photos by IntelliTimes, indicates that the explosion that rocked Tehran, Iran, just after midnight on Friday morning was not at the Parchin military base, as many initially assumed, but at the nearby Hemmat Missile Industrial Complex, which is in the Khojir region, near Tehran.

#BREAKING :We estimate that tonight’s blast in eastern Tehran occurred in a complex in #khojir area that belonging to Hemmat Missile Industries Factory of Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organization responsible for Iran’s ballistic missile program, including the Shahab-3 pic.twitter.com/gQOw0McJFz — אינטלי טיימס – בלוג המודיעין של ישראל (@IntelliTimes) June 25, 2020

This facility is responsible for Iran’s development of precision surface-to-surface missiles, and in assisting Hezbollah with their precision missile development program, in Lebanon and Syria. It is also where Iran assembles big parts for their newer missiles, along with some R&D.

There is little reason to believe that the video show by Iranian TV of some gas containers was the site of the actual explosion. Some analysts believe the size of the explosion was too big for those holding tanks, and they would have displayed far more damage than they did.

The Hemmat complex has underground/in-mountain installations and a group of widely spaced mini-complexes spoking off the access roads.

According to one analyst, it in unclear if that the structure pointed to by IntelliTimes is the site of the actual explosion, but there is agreement that it was more likely that the explosion was at the Hemmat site.

#BREAKING : We Can Confirm By Satellite that the blast in eastern Tehran occurred in a complex in #khojir that belonging to Hemmat Missile Industries Factory of Iran’s AIO that her Ext’ Unit also responsible for establishing SSM Precision Missile Factories in #Syria and Lebanon pic.twitter.com/HQ6Ou28alH — אינטלי טיימס – בלוג המודיעין של ישראל (@IntelliTimes) June 26, 2020

IntelliTimes hints that a possible connection between the explosion on Khojir and the explosion at Shiraz is they may both be sites involved in the precision missile production.

#BREAKING : It may be accidental, but it is what we found that could connect the two blast arenas in #shiraz and #Khojir and the possibility that this was a cyber-attack aimed to temporarily disabling power sources of facilities involved in “Missile Precision Project”. pic.twitter.com/G0QglHigWp — אינטלי טיימס – בלוג המודיעין של ישראל (@IntelliTimes) June 27, 2020

pic.twitter.com/ciK6eqj9CJ — אינטלי טיימס – בלוג המודיעין של ישראל (@IntelliTimes) June 25, 2020