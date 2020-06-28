Photo Credit: Based on Google Maps
Hemmat Missile Factory and Parchin Military Base, in Iran.

A series of Tweets and satellite photos by IntelliTimes, indicates that the explosion that rocked Tehran, Iran, just after midnight on Friday morning was not at the Parchin military base, as many initially assumed, but at the nearby Hemmat Missile Industrial Complex, which is in the Khojir region, near Tehran.

This facility is responsible for Iran’s development of precision surface-to-surface missiles, and in assisting Hezbollah with their precision missile development program, in Lebanon and Syria. It is also where Iran assembles big parts for their newer missiles, along with some R&D.

There is little reason to believe that the video show by Iranian TV of some gas containers was the site of the actual explosion. Some analysts believe the size of the explosion was too big for those holding tanks, and they would have displayed far more damage than they did.

The Hemmat complex has underground/in-mountain installations and a group of widely spaced mini-complexes spoking off the access roads.

According to one analyst, it in unclear if that the structure pointed to by IntelliTimes is the site of the actual explosion, but there is agreement that it was more likely that the explosion was at the Hemmat site.

IntelliTimes hints that a possible connection between the explosion on Khojir and the explosion at Shiraz is they may both be sites involved in the precision missile production.

