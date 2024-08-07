Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency / Amir Ahouei
Iranian long-range ballistic missile launch.

Egypt issued some very odd instructions to its airline pilots on Wednesday.

The pilots were told to avoid Iranian airspace between 1 AM and 4 AM UTC on Thursday morning, which is 4 AM to 7 AM Israel time.

What’s odd about it is that Egyptian carriers already route around Iran as normal procedure, according to FlightRadar 24.

The NOTAM (notice to air missions), a safety notice provided to pilots, said Wednesday the instruction would be in effect from 0100-0400 GMT.

“All Egyptian carriers shall avoid overflying Tehran (Flight information Region) FIR. No flight plan will be accepted overflying such territory,” the notice said.

A NOTAM issued in Iran on Wednesday said there would be live fire exercises with missiles and other weaponry until 8:30 am local time.

A similar notice issued Monday (Aug. 5) advised all flights over Iran to avoid passing through the western, central and northwestern skies.

Some of this is likely connected to the Iranian announcement of live-fire exercises, slated for Wednesday and Thursday in western Iran.

But as in the past, such “exercises” could also be cover for an attack on Israel: Iran carried out a similar “drill” prior to its April 13 assault on the Jewish State.

And Iran has again threatened a massive attack on Israel in retaliation for last week’s assassination of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh during his visit to Tehran.

Stay tuned.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

