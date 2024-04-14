Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Israel Ministry of Defense

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari warned late Saturday night that the attack launched by Iran against Israel — hundreds of suicide drones heading towards the Jewish State and expected to arrive between 2:30 am and 5:30 am — represent a “severe and dangerous escalation” in the proxy war that was launched against Israel via Hamas on October 7, 2023.



“Iran has launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from its territory toward the State of Israel,” Hagari said in a message to Israelis translated to multiple languages for those who are immigrants and not entirely fluent in Hebrew.

Advertisement





“Continue to act responsibly and calmly, as you have done so far, and be sure to follow the guidelines.

“The IDF is prepared and ready across all its defensive and offensive systems; we have prepared for a variety of scenarios in advance,” he added calmly.

Iranian cruise missiles were added to the hundreds of suicide drones launched from Iran at Israel Saturday night. The missiles were seen heading towards Israel in the skies over Iraq, according to multiple sources.

Unlike the slow pace of suicide drones, it takes a cruise missile just 10 minutes to reach Israel from Iran — if it is not shot down first by forces in one of the four countries over which it must pass before reaching Israeli territory.

The Israeli cabinet is meeting following discussions by the War Cabinet and Security-Political Cabinet shortly prior, all of them led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the IDF Kirya Headquarters in Tel Aviv.

“Iran has launched a direct attack from Iranian soil toward the State of Israel,” Hagari said. “This is a severe and dangerous escalation.

“Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest level of readiness ahead of this large-scale attack from Iran.

“Together with our partners, the Israel Defense Forces is operating at full force to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel.

“This is a mission that we are determined and ready to fulfill.”