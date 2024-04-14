Photo Credit: IDF

According to reports, Iran launched on Saturday night an attack by between 100 and 250 drones toward Israel. According to Israeli officials, the drones were not launched only from Iran, but also from other countries, including Yemen and Iraq, and they are expected to arrive in Israel between 2:30 and 5:00 AM.

It takes between four and six hours for UAVs from Iran to reach Israel.

KAN 11 cited Iranian reports of cruise missiles being launched – it will take them about 10 minutes to reach Israel.

The IDF is checking whether cruise missiles were also launched and is preparing for the possibility of additional waves of launches. Dozens of Israeli as well as American fighter jets are in the sky, preparing to attack wherever necessary. Army Radio reported that IAF warplanes have begun to down the drones miles away from Israel’s border.

According to social media, explosions are heard in Syria, most likely drones blown up on the way to Israel. According to some reports, US, British, and Israeli jets have destroyed most of the drones. There are also reports of “huge explosions in Tehran.”

Israel is preparing for several days of clashes with Iran, and an Israeli response is expected.

According to Iranian sources ballistic missiles are being launched from Iran. Third wave of drones launched. Also from Iraq and Yemen. Explosions heard in Syria, apparently drones blown up on the way. US and Israeli jets have destroyed most of the first wave of drones. pic.twitter.com/wMHBbwp4Bd — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) April 13, 2024

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Saturday night, “We will try to prevent the UAVs from entering Israeli territory, alarms and warnings will be sounded where there is a threat. If there is an additional threat at other times, we will update.”

Israel’s airspace will be closed between 12:30 and 7:00 AM. The decision was made in a situational assessment, further discussion on this will be held in the morning.