Photo Credit: Dor Pazuelo / Flash 90

The Islamic Republic of Iran launched an hour-long ballistic missile attack on the State of Israel on Tuesday evening, with explosions heard throughout the country. At least one direct impact was reported in Tel Aviv, with approximately 180 missiles raining down nationwide.

Footage of ballistic missiles arriving in Israel sent by the Islamic regime in Iran and there are reports of missile hit or fragment of one falling in Tel Aviv. Updates to follow. This is the fourth round of sirens in Tel Aviv tonight. ❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/Vn25OpIBpk — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 1, 2024

Advertisement





Ben Gurion International Airport was closed temporarily for departures and arrivals during the attack.

After an hour, Home Front Command sent messages to phones throughout Israel, informing citizens that it was permitted to leave their protected spaces. Nevertheless, “We request that the public continue to follow the Home Front Command’s guidelines,” the IDF said.

“During the defense, we carried out quite a few interceptions. There are some impacts in the center and areas in the south of the country,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told Israelis after the attack.

“We are on heightened alert on defense and offensive, we will protect the citizens of Israel. This [missile] fire will have consequences. We have plans, and we will act in the time and place that we choose.”

No casualties were reported from the rocket fire, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), “except for two minor injuries from shrapnel in the Tel Aviv sector and minor injuries throughout the country” that took place while running to protected areas, along with cases of extreme anxiety.

Iranian missiles landing in Israel. This is "overmatch" in action: Even the finest missile defenses in the world can't stop all of Iran's ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drone. The only way to stop Iran is to attack it, and hard. pic.twitter.com/inXo2vVgvq — Mike (@Doranimated) October 1, 2024

During the rocket fire Hagari urged Israelis to pay close attention to the Home Front Command alerts and guidelines, adding “We are strong, and we will get through this too.”

“The Home Front Command has sent messages to mobile phones in certain areas with life-saving instructions, directing people to enter protected spaces. You must reach the safest protected space in your vicinity. Upon hearing a siren, immediately enter a protected space and remain there until further instructions are given,” Hagari said.

“The air defense system is fully operational, detecting and intercepting threats wherever necessary, even at this moment. However, the defense is not hermetic, and therefore it is essential to follow the Home Front Command’s instructions. You may hear explosions, which could be the result of interceptions or impacts.

“Due to the variety of threats, alarms may be triggered in widespread areas. Stay updated on the instructions via the official pages of the Home Front Command and the IDF Spokesperson.

“Continue to act responsibly and keep calm, as you have done so far, and make sure to follow the guidelines. We are strong and can handle this event as well.

“The IDF is doing and will continue to do everything necessary to protect the civilians of Israel. The IDF is fully prepared for both defense and offense at peak readiness.

“Iran’s attack is continuing. You are requested to remain in a protected space until further notice. The explosions you are hearing are from interceptions or fallen projectiles,” the IDF said.

“The Aerial Defense Array is currently identifying and intercepting launches.

“You are asked to stay in a protected area until further notice,” the military added. After an hour, Israelis were told they could leave their safe spaces.

Iran Threatens Another Attack If Israel ‘Dares’ to Respond

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack and pledged to repeat it if Israel “dares” to respond, stating the attack was carried out in retaliation for the deaths of key figures, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, and IRGC official Abbas Nilforoushan, who was killed alongside Nasrallah last week.

In a separate statement, Iran’s mission to the United Nations said, “Iran’s legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime — which involved targeting Iranian nationals and interests and infringing upon the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran — has been duly carried out.

“Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue. Regional states and the Zionists’ supporters are advised to part ways with the regime.”

The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee, another Iranian proxy, also issued a statement, warning, “If the Americans intervene in any hostile action against the Islamic Republic or if the Zionist enemy uses Iraqi airspace to carry out any bombing operations on its territory, then all American bases and interests in Iraq and the region will be our target, (and there will be no escape).”

Pro-Iranian Iraqi militias have been firing explosive drones and the occasional missiles at the State of Israel for months, in “solidarity” with Hamas terrorists in Gaza and Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon following their launch of a joint war against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Iran’s proxy in Yemen, the Houthis, likewise issued a statement, saying, “Deterring and confronting the Zionist enemy entity is the only way to curb and prevent it from continuing its brutal crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese people and in the region.

“We bless the Iranian operation that struck military targets of the enemy inside occupied Palestine, and we salute the Islamic Republic for its support of Palestine and its resistance against American hegemony in the region.”

This past weekend, the Houthis fired a ballistic missile at Israel for the third time in two weeks. The missile was intercepted near Jerusalem, and the next day, Israeli warplanes rained hellfire on the Yemeni ports of Hodaideh and Ras Isa. The warplanes attacked two power stations and an oil depot in addition to other targets at the seaports, where Iranian weapons, military supplies and oil were being delivered to the terrorists.

Share this article on WhatsApp: