Photo Credit: Shai Pal via Unsplash

Eight people were murdered in a terror attack in Yafo (Jaffa) Tuesday night just a few minutes before Iran unleashed a massive barrage of some 180 ballistic missiles aimed at targets across the Jewish State.

Two terrorists armed with automatic weapons, both residents of the Palestinian Authority side of the city of Hebron, opened fire at civilians at point-blank range.

The attack took place in two locations — near the Jerusalem Avenue Light Rail station and on Gaza Street — according to Magen David Adom Director-General Eli Bin.

At least 10 people were shot, including eight who were killed.

In light of that attack and the Iranian ballistic missile attack that followed shortly after, the ERAN Association announced it is increasing the number of trauma aid centers.

ERAN provides a life-saving mental first aid service 24/7 anonymously and immediately for any mental distress. To receive mental health assistance call ERAN at 1201, text on WhatsApp at 052-845-1201, or visit the ARAN website by clicking here.

