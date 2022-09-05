Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran has demanded the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) close its investigations into unexplained traces of uranium at three undeclared nuclear sites, before it agrees to sign the revived 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal with world powers.

“An end to the agency’s probes is part of the guarantees that we are seeking to have a sustainable and durable nuclear agreement,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told reporters Monday at a televised news conference.

The United States, however, has rejected Iran’s demand to link its agreement to the IAEA investigation, as has the agency itself.

Israel has been working hard to pressure the Biden Administration into rejecting the deal — or at least, modifying it — as the negotiations draw to a close.

Mossad intelligence chief David Barnea traveled to Washington DC last week to discuss the deal with officials at the White House, the CIA, the Pentagon and various lawmakers.

Thousands of former IDF officers subsequently appealed to the US president not to sign the nuclear deal as well, sending a letter to President Joe Biden warning that the deal in its current form gives Iran a clear path to nuclear weapons.

Iran sent its response to the European Union so-called “final” draft of the text last week.