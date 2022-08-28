Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90
Israel’s international Mossad intelligence chief David Barnea is heading to Washington this week in a continuation of the campaign to prevent the US from signing a revived nuclear deal with Iran.
Barnea is scheduled to appear before the US Senate Intelligence Committee, according to a senior political source quoted by Ynet.
“The only thing that would lead to a good agreement is a military threat,” the source said.
“This is the only language the Iranians understand, and this is the only thing that would deter them from playing with the agreements.”
