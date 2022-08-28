Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90
Mossad Chief David Barnea, May 3, 2022.

Israel’s international Mossad intelligence chief David Barnea is heading to Washington this week in a continuation of the campaign to prevent the US from signing a revived nuclear deal with Iran.

Barnea is scheduled to appear before the US Senate Intelligence Committee, according to a senior political source quoted by Ynet.

“The only thing that would lead to a good agreement is a military threat,” the source said.

“This is the only language the Iranians understand, and this is the only thing that would deter them from playing with the agreements.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

