The Iranian news agency Tasnim this week cited an informed security source who “dismissed media speculation that the Zionist regime has carried out an operation inside Iran during the past month by stealing a series of documents.”

Tasnim’s story coincided with a tweet by the Saudi news channel Al Hadath that claimed:

“Iranian media figure close to the Revolutionary Guards, quoting intelligence sources: Israel carried out assassinations and stole documents from inside Iranian territory last month… and an Iranian agency denies without specifying its sources.”

Tasnim reported: “The author and host of an Internet program has alleged recently that the Israeli regime has carried out an operation inside Iran during the past recent weeks.

“The host has also claimed that a number of Iranian forces have been martyred and a series of documents have been stolen in the Israeli operation, citing an unnamed intelligence person as the source of his story.

“In response, an informed security source told Tasnim on Saturday that all facts in that story are wrong, noting that it is not clear which ‘uninformed source’ has provided the host with such false information.”

But wait, it gets better. On Sunday, Tehran Times reported that the IRGC “dismantled a network with ties to Israel operating across six provinces in Iran.”

According to an IRGC statement, “the suspects were plotting anti-security operations targeting the Iranian public.”

The statement noted that “Israel, along with its Western and European allies, especially the United States, has ramped up efforts to destabilize Iran after its setbacks in Gaza and Lebanon.”

In case you didn’t know, the Iranian regime has been flooding the airwaves with news about Israeli failures in Gaza and Lebanon.

The IRGC statement did not specify the exact nature of the alleged plots. Still, it framed the dismantling of the network as a significant victory in the ongoing confrontation between Iran and its foreign adversaries.

Maybe the nice folks at Tasnim and Tehran Times should meet to coordinate their lies. But don’t use your beeper – send out a homing pigeon.

