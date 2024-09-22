Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin, met on Saturday with the heads of the local authorities in the north to conduct a situational assessment and review preparations for the expansion of combat in the northern arena.

“We have significantly harmed Hezbollah and we will continue and deepen the blow. We are at a point of change,” said Gordin.

“Alongside the defensive mission, we are in a high state of readiness for further offensive plans against Hezbollah,” he emphasized.

“I have great appreciation for the way you are leading your communities in these complex times. We will continue to work together with you, in full communication and cooperation,” he added.

Likewise, the commander of the 7th Armored Brigade, Colonel Elad Tzuri, sent a message to his troops, noting that they were once again stationed “at the front, leading our forces” — this time on the northern border.

The 7th Armored Brigade led the ground troops as the IDF entered Gaza last October, and was recently redeployed to the northern front as hostilities with Hezbollah escalated.

“Hezbollah has brought the fight to our land, and we are preparing to restore peace and security, allowing residents to return home and farmers to resume their work,” Tzuri said.

“It is a privilege to protect our country, and we will be the ones to lead the way to victory.”

Commanders in the Northern Command have held situational updates in recent days together with the heads of the local authorities, civilian security coordinators, and members of the rapid response teams in the northern communities.

Comprehensive drills have been carried out in the border communities, while enhancing the readiness of the rapid response teams who operate in coordination with the IDF and are an integral part of maintaining the security of the communities.

