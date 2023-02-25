Photo Credit: IRNA

Iran has announced the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has developed and is “manufacturing supersonic cruise missiles.”

IRGC Aerospace commander Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh announced Saturday that its hypersonic missiles are capable of targeting American aircraft carriers at a distance of 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles).

The IRGC added that its specialists “are also capable of intercepting and tracking satellites with radars on the ground.”

Speaking on Saturday at a ceremony in Tehran, General Hossein Salami said, “Today, we can intercept satellites with the help of radars positioned on the ground.

“Young Iranian military forces can now hit any moving ship from a distance of thousands of kilometers away, and can even define the exact point of strike, so that the crew of the target ship would remain unharmed, he said.

Salami added that Iran has expanded its “domain of action,” saying the Islamic Republic is now present on the coasts of the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea.

“The Islamic Revolution has kicked the enemy out of its strategic shelter and forced it into operational expansion,” he said.

Last Thursday, Iran announced an agreement with Syria to deliver “equipment related to air defenses and electronic warfare.”

The exact details of the agreement were not revealed. However, according to IRIB News, “Syria needs to reconstruct the network of its air defense and also requires precision bombs for its fighter jets. It is very likely that we will witness the supply of Iran’s radars and defense missiles, such as the Khordad 15 missile system, to reinforce Syria’s air defenses.”

The Khordad 15 system uses Sayyad missiles and according to Iran’s PressTV, can detect fighter jets and combat drones from 150 kilometers away, and track them within a range of 120 kilometers. “The system can also detect stealth targets at a distance of 85 kilometers and engage and destroy them within a range of 45 kilometers,” according to the report.

Israel has spent the last several years working to reduce Iran’s footprint in Syria with air strikes targeting the Islamic Republic’s military sites and those of Iran’s proxy, Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist organization.