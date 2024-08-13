Photo Credit: Mehr News Agency / Tehran Times

The Iranian Defense Ministry this week displayed its long-range combat drone (UAV) at the Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum in Moscow, which began Monday and runs through Wednesday.

The Mohajer-10 (Immigrant-10) is equipped with more advanced technology compared to previous models, and was presented with newly unveiled radar and defense systems at the exhibition.

Advertisement





The UAV has an operational range of 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) and a 24-hour flight endurance ability at an altitude of 7,000 meters (4.3 miles) at a maximum speed of 210 kilometers per hour (130 miles per hour), according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

The direct flight distance between Iran and Israel is approximately 1,725 kilometers (1,072 miles).

It can carry a payload of 300 kilograms (660 pounds), including munitions and electronic intelligence equipment. Its maximum fuel capacity is 450 liters (119 gallons).

The drone was originally unveiled in August 2023 on Iran’s “Defense Industry” Day.

On April 13 Iran launched 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and over 120 ballistic missiles at targets in Israel. Most were eliminated before they could do any damage, although approximately five percent of the weapons managed to reach their targets.

Iranian state media reported two types of drones were used in the attack: the delta-winged Shahed-131 and its larger brother, the Shahed-136, the Breaking Defense military news outlet reported.

It’s not yet clear which weapons the Islamic Republic plans to use if or when Tehran carries out its threat to again attack Israel, this time in retaliation for the July 31 assassination of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh during a visit to Tehran.

Other Iranian products on display at the exhibition included electronic warfare (EW) systems, airborne and seaborne missile defense systems, ballistic missiles as well as batteries for industrial and military applications.

Share this article on WhatsApp: