Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israel Defense Forces have been hard at work to eliminate the ongoing threat to Israel posed by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza — and in particular, from the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

In the last few days, the soldiers of the Givati ​​Brigade have been operating in the Shabura area in Rafah under the command of the 162nd Division.

During the activity in Shabura, the soldiers eliminated approximately 100 terrorists and destroyed weapons and hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites.

While carrying out the searches, the soldiers located an armed terrorist cell and, with a precise strike, eliminated the terrorists.

The soldiers also located and destroyed booby-trapped buildings and hideout pits.

In addition, the forces engaged in a gunfight with a terrorist cell who barricaded themselves in an apartment in the heart of a civilian neighborhood. The Israeli forces successfully eliminated the terrorists and following the gunfight, entered the building where they located weapons, military vests and an operational tunnel shaft.

Earlier in the day, Gaza terrorists fired a rocket at central Israel, but the rocket landed instead in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Israeli coast.

Simultaneously, a second rocket was also launched at Israel from Gaza, but did not manage to cross into Israeli territory.

