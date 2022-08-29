Photo Credit: Erfan Kouchari / Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said Monday at a news conference with journalists that Israel would find no security, regardless of its ties with signatories to the Abraham Accords.

“If the Israeli regime decides to take action against Iran, it won’t even have the time to put it into practice,” he said.

“The Zionist regime cannot even defend itself against the Palestinian resistance groups, which are equipped with precision strike missiles,” he said, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

“The Zionist entity knows very well that it cannot attack Iran,” Raisi said. “The Israeli threats to damage our peaceful nuclear program have not succeeded and will not succeed in the future either,” he said. “We have nuclear technology, and no one can take that right away from us.

“The normalization of the Zionist entity with some countries in the region will not provide her with security.”