The former director of Israel’s Mossad international intelligence agency said Monday in Switzerland that Israel’s espionage agency has operated deep in the heart of Iran, categorically countering claims by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi that Israel “cannot attack” Tehran.

Speaking at the World Zionist Organization’s event marking the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in Basel, Yossi Cohen said, “During my term as Mossad director, countless operations were conducted against Iran’s nuclear program.

“Without going into too many details, I can tell you the Mossad had many successes in the fight against Iran’s nuclear program. We operated around the world and on Iranian soil itself, in the very heartland of the ayatollahs.

“The Iranian regime is lying to the whole world and we proved it when we brought thousands of documents from the Iranian archives, documents that proved the Iranians lied to the IAEA.

“I can guarantee that Israel will do everything necessary to delay and prevent the Iranians from building atomic bombs that would threaten the State of Israel,” Cohen said.

The former Mossad chief added that Iran is operating against Israel through its proxies in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria in its attempt to wipe the Jewish State off the map.

“Iran is trying to besiege Israel from the south in Gaza and from the north in Syria and Lebanon. It funds, trains and arms terrorist groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad, enabling them to shoot thousands of rockets at Israel’s civilian population,” he said.

Nevertheless, Israel is managing to promote peace with some of its neighbors in the region, Cohen pointed out, adding the Mossad has played a part in those efforts.

“The work of the Mossad is not only intelligence gathering but also the promotion of peace,” he said. “We saw these results in the signing of the Abraham Accords. I pray that more nations from our region will join the peace trend,” he added.