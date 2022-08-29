Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Yair Lapid at security briefing on August 7, 2022

Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu met Monday afternoon for a security briefing focused on the impending nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

Lapid was also set to brief Netanyahu on the diplomatic and security activities Israel is conducting in its attempt to change the outcome of the talks, as well as other national security issues.

Advertisement

“On issues of national security there is no opposition and coalition in Israel,” Lapid said in a statement as he entered the meeting.

“Israel is strong and will work together to safeguard our security interests against anyone who tries to harm us.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHerzog Calls on Switzerland to Join Fight Against Iranian Nuclear Program
Next articleIran: Israel Won’t Have Time to Act Against Us
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...