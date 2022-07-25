Photo Credit: D. Calma/IAEA
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi delivers opening remarks to the IAEA Board of Governors meeting on March 9, 2020.

The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization reportedly stated on Monday that the country would keep the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s cameras off until a nuclear deal is reinstated.

Nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami also said Iran would not address unexplained uranium traces demanded by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reported Reuters.

Advertisement

“The claimed PMD [possible military dimensions] cases and locations were closed under the nuclear accord, and if they [the West] are sincere, they should know that closed items will not be reopened. The basis of the nuclear accord was a response to these alleged cases,” Eslami was quoted by state media as saying.

A resolution condemning Iran for failing to provide an explanation for uranium traces discovered at three unreported sites was passed by the IAEA in June. Following that, Iran notified the IAEA that it was taking down equipment, including 27 cameras set up as part of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

“We will not turn on the IAEA cameras until the other side returns to the nuclear deal,” said Eslami.

He added that “we will decide about the … cameras added under the nuclear deal after the Westerners return to the accord, and we are sure they won’t do anything mischievous.”

If a new nuclear accord with Tehran is reached, it will be “difficult” to reconstruct Iran’s recent actions, Grossi said during an interview on Friday reported by Reuters.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleGeorgia School District Pulls New Logo After Nazi Eagle Comparisons
Next articleNo Entry Visas for Israeli Legal Team to Address Russia’s Jewish Agency Crisis
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...