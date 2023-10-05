Photo Credit: Hossein Mersadi/Wikimedia Commons / FARS

The Iranian Army unveiled its new “Kaman-19” (Bow-19) drone this week during a large-scale electronic warfare exercise.

Advertisement





Iranian military spokesperson Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh said electronic warfare units of four forces were involved in the drill.

The units practiced disrupting the communication of drones with their ground base, as well as electronic disruption of attacking drones, IRNA reported.

“Also, in this phase of the exercise, an airborne operation to disrupt drone communication was successfully carried out by Ababil-4 and Kaman-19 drones,” Sheikh said.

“In this phase of the drill, Chamorosh, Yasir, Sadeq, Pelican, Ababil-3, Ababil-4, Ababil-5, Kaman-12, Yazdan, Mohajer-2, Mohajer-6 drones were flown from different parts of the country, observed and identified targets, and guarded and monitored the desired areas in land, air and sea borders, as well as international waters,” Iranian Army Coordination deputy chief Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari added.

Iran has provided Russia with deadly Shahed-136 kamikaze drones for use in its war against Ukraine for more than a year.

Last month, Iran announced the development of what it called the “longest-range drone in the world” in a video that bore text in Persian and Hebrew, warning, “Prepare your shelters.”

Iranian leaders have repeatedly threatened Israel with annihilation in their public addresses.