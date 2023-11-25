Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

An Iranian drone struck the Israeli-owned ‘Mayet’ cargo ship on Friday as it sailed in the northeast portion of the Indian Ocean. The attack caused minor damage to the vessel but no injuries were reported.

The Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) company that owns the vessel is controlled by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

The Malta-flagged CMA CGM SYMI, which was recently renamed ‘Mayet’ was attacked by a UAV that appeared to be an Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone, according to an unnamed US defense official quoted by Reuters.

An EPS-controlled ship came under a similar attack at around the same time last year, off the coast of Oman.

The Mayet switched off its transponder on Tuesday after leaving Dubai’s Jebel Ali port, LSEG data showed. The transponder is activated to allow a vessel to be tracked for safety purposes.

It was unclear if the Mayet made its scheduled stop Wednesday in the Port of Sohar in Oman, on the coast of the Persian Gulf.