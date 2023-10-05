Photo Credit: Nadav Goldstein/TPS

An Israeli couple, in their twenties, the wife pregnant, traveling on Road 60 with their infant child were attacked Thursday afternoon as they drove through the terrorist hotbed town of Huwara.

A terrorist opened fire with a handgun at close range, at the vehicle as the family was traveling towards the Jewish community of Tapuach. As the car tried to escape, the terrorist kept chasing after them and shooting. At least one gunshot shattered the side window of their vehicle, and bullets were found in the car after the attack.

רגעי פיגוע הירי ב-חווארה pic.twitter.com/utUaW55ovW — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 5, 2023

Magen David Adom emergency response medics who arrived at the scene found the small family in shock, but not physically injured. One person was treated for extreme anxiety, MDA said.

Yiska Steiner told TPS that she and her husband were returning to Jerusalem after visiting the Giv’ot Olam outpost in Samaria. “In the middle of Huwara … we heard a loud boom. They shot at us through the back window. They shot twice. My husband moved to the other lane, and drove in the opposite direction,” she told TPS.

The attacker fled on foot.

IDF soldiers were in pursuit of the terrorist.

הרכב שנפגע בפיגוע הירי ב-חווארה שהסתיים בנס ללא נפגעים https://t.co/McCqeL8vd3 pic.twitter.com/CRZfij2HpF — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 5, 2023

One day earlier, a three-year-old girl was wounded in a rock attack that took place in Huwara. The little girl was hurt while riding in a car near the terrorist hotbed, which is just outside Shechem.

IDF soldiers who were nearby at the time treated the child for wounds to her face and hands; she was not taken to a hospital.

The terrorists also hurled rocks at an Israeli bus in addition to the car in which the child was riding. Both vehicles were damaged.

A bypass road that will finally allow Israeli drivers to avoid Huwara is scheduled to open later this month.

Update 8:40 PM: The IDF found and eliminated the terrorist.