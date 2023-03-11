Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Rulexip

The Islamic Republic of Iran announced Saturday that it has reached an agreement with Mother Russia to purchase the Sukhoi-35 (Su-35) advanced fighter jet.

“The Sukhoi-35 fighter aircraft are technically acceptable to Iran, and Iran has finalized a contract for their purchase,” Iran’s state-run IRIB news outlet announced, quoting Iran’s mission to the United Nations.

Details of the agreement have not been released, and there was no confirmation of the sale from Russia.

Russia has been using hundreds of Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones in its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as well as strikes on civilian targets throughout the country.

President Vladimir Putin met last July in Tehran with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and said the two countries were tightening their ties in the face of pressure from the West to end its invasion of Ukraine.

Iran and Saudi Arabia Restore Relations

On Friday Iran also announced it had reached an agreement with Saudi Arabia, brokered by China, to reestablish diplomatic relations after a seven-year hiatus.

Oddly, the White House welcomed the announcement, praising Beijing’s efforts to help end the war in Yemen.

“If this deal can be sustained — regardless of what the interest was or who sat down at the table — if it can be sustained, and the war in Yemen can end, and Saudi Arabia doesn’t have to continually try to defend itself against attacks from the Houthis who are funded and supported by Iran, in the end we welcome that,” John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications told reporters Friday at a briefing in Washington DC.

However, he added, “It really does remain to be seen whether the Iranians are going to honor their side of the deal.”