Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran unveiled a series of subterranean tunnels on Tuesday that are being used for storage of air defense missile systems.

The underground tunnels were revealed during an air defense exercise called “Guardians of Velayat Sky-1401,” according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force (IRGC-AF) has been storing the country’s Khordad 3rd (Sevom Khordad) air defense missile system in one such tunnel, as seen in footage that was released by the military.

The Khordad 3rd is a medium-range air defense missile system installed on a 6×6 wheeled chassis, with an active phased array radar on top in the front, and three missiles behind it. The system is capable of reaching targets within a range of up to 105 kilometers (65 miles) at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers (18.6 miles), according to Military Today.

According to the report, the aerial defense systems are “raised above the ground when needed, and return to the former position afterwards.”

Iran’s first underground military base, Oghab-44 (Eagle-44), was also unveiled earlier this month.

The subterranean air base can accommodate and prepare various aircraft, including fighter jets,s bombers and unmanned aerial vehicles for missions, according to the report. The base includes an alert area, command post, warplane hangars, repair and maintenance center, navigation and airport equipment, and fuel tanks.

Iran has also built at least two subterranean nuclear plants where uranium is being enriched to at least 60 percent purity — a short hop from the 90 percent purity required for a nuclear weapon.