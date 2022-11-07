<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/S5DVouvf7yM?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Iranian protesters have been vandalizing posters and statutes of General Qasem Soleimani, the IRGC Qods Force commander slain by an American drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq, in January 2020.

The demonstrators have also been shouting: “Death to [Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei!”

The videos in the clip below were uploaded between Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 to various Twitter and Telegram accounts and put together by MEMRI.

Meanwhile on Sunday, hard-line Iranian legislators demanded that the judiciary crack down on the perpetrators of the unrest throughout the country as the regime struggles to quell the largest display of dissent in years.

“We ask the judiciary to deal decisively with the perpetrators of these crimes and with all those who assisted in the crimes and provoked rioters,” state media quoted 227 lawmakers from Iran’s 290-seat parliament as saying.

As of Saturday, 318 protesters, including 49 children, had been killed in the unrest, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). It was also revealed that 38 members of the security forces had been killed.