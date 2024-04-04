Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Senkaku Islands

Israel has raised the alert level at its embassies around the world due to multiple Iranian threats to “punish” Israel for an air strike that killed two top generals and five military advisers on Monday in Damascus.

Iran Vows to ‘Punish’ Israel for Attack on Top IRGC Generals in Damascus

A warning was sent to embassy staff members worldwide, advising them not to come to the office, and not to open the embassies in the upcoming days, according to a report by the Hebrew-language edition of the daily Israel Hayom and Maariv news outlets.

The assassinated Iranian military personnel were meeting in a building adjacent to the Iranian Embassy in Damascus that Iran and Syria said doubled as a consulate and ambassador’s residence.

Israel has not taken responsibility for the assassination, but said it is believed the building was not a consulate, as Iran has claimed, but rather a military headquarters for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) elite Quds Force.

Among the dead were a Quds Force brigadier general and his deputy who were responsible for Iranian military operations and coordination with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria.