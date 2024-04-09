Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

Israeli forces are training for the possibility of attacking Iran directly, according to a report by a Saudi news outlet.

Such an attack would be carried out if the Islamic Republic bombs the Jewish State, as it has implied it will do, in response to a recent airstrike in Damascus that eliminated seven Iranian military advisers, including two top generals responsible for the country’s military activities in Syria and Lebanon.

Advertisement





A Western official told the London-based Saudi Arabian “Elaph” news outlet on Tuesday that Israel will strike targets inside Iran, if Iran bombs sites in Israel. Specifically, Israel has threatened to respond twice as strong if the Jewish State is targeted in an attack by Iran.

International media have been quoting Iranian and US intelligence sources who say Iran is planning to strike dozens of sensitive targets in Israel, including energy production infrastructure facilities and other sites, using ballistic missiles and suicide drones.

The source quoted by Elaph confirmed that Israel rejected Iranian claims the airstrike targeted an Iranian consulate next door to the Iranian Embassy, saying the building that was hit belongs to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps elite Quds Force. The IRGC and Quds Force are classified as a terrorist organization by Western nations.

In addition, the official emphasized that despite recent friction between the US and Israel, the US will support Israel in defending herself against any Iranian attack by providing all the weapons, equipment and other support needed.

President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call earlier this week that his administration “strongly supports Israel in the face of those threats.”