The Israeli Security Cabinet has reportedly reached a decision on how to respond to Iran’s massive attack on Israel last Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Details of the decision have not been made public.

According to Israel’s KAN 11 News public broadcaster, the agreement came amid significant disagreements over the timing and nature of the response.

Government ministers advised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attack sensitive facilities in Iran in response to the attack.

Some ministers maintained it is necessary to respond immediately to the attack. But other ministers demanded that the government wait for agreements with other countries in the region on the issue of the international coalition that helped defend the Jewish State over the weekend.

There is intense international pressure on Israel not to respond with significant steps that could lead the region into a major war between Israel and Iran.

A diplomatic source told the news outlet that Europe is ready to “go far” in terms of the sanctions on Iran.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters on Tuesday that she is preparing new sanctions on Iran after the country launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel.

More than 300 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs were launched from Iran into Israel during the unprecedented attack. Most were intercepted before they reached Israel, but several missiles hit the Nevatim Air Base in the Negev, causing minor damage. Operations at the base continue as usual.

In the Bedouin diaspora on the outskirts of the northern Negev city of Arad, a seven-year-old girl was seriously injured by shrapnel that landed on her house and struck her in the head. She is hospitalized at Soroka Medical Center’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Be’er Sheva in critical condition.