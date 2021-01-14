Photo Credit: Flash 90

The US-based weekly Newsweek is reporting, “Iran appears to have sent deadly drones to its allies in Yemen. . . Imagery seen by Newsweek and confirmed by an expert who follows Iranian activities in the region indicate the presence of Iranian Shahed-136 loitering munitions, also called “suicide drones.”

According to the report, the expert, who spoke to Newsweek on condition of anonymity, said “The Iranians have delivered to their Houthi proxies in Yemen advanced UAVs.”

Earlier this month, the Israeli Kan News public broadcasting network reported the Israel Defense Forces were preparing for the possibility of an attack by Iranian-allied forces from Yemen and/or Iraq with the placement of air defense batteries in the area around Eilat and elsewhere in southern Israel.

אי שם היום בדרום הרחוק: מערך ההגנה האווירית של חיל האוויר מתגבר כוננות והיערכות באיזור אילת ובמקומות נוספים בדרום הרחוק בעקבות האיומים האיראניים לנקמה סביב יום השנה לחיסולו של קאסם סולימאני, כאשר הרמטכל אביב כוכבי דיבר באחרונה על המאמץ האיראני להתבסס גם בתימן. pic.twitter.com/hvcoae1p1d — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) January 6, 2021

Iran has blamed Israel and vowed revenge for the assassinations of Iranian Qods Commander Qassem Soleimani a year ago, and top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last November.

Israeli journalist Or Heller tweeted satellite footage (shown below) that shows Iran has established a base of Shahed-136 suicide drones in an area controlled by the Iranian proxy Houthi rebels in Yemen, with a range of up to 2200 kilometers that can reach Israel.

According to Newsweek, the satellite footage was transmitted by “a source that monitors Iran’s moves.”

פרסום מעניין בניוזוויק: צילומי לויין המראים כי איראן הקימה בתימן בסיס של מלטי״ם מתאבדים מסוג שאהד 136 לטווח 2200 קילומטר המסוגלים להגיע לישראל באזור הנמצא בשליטת המורדים החותים הנתמכים בידי איראן. עפ ניוזוויק הועברו צילומי הלווין בידי ״גורם העוקב אחרי מהלכי איראן.״ מעניין מי. pic.twitter.com/Fph0HMRfAZ — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) January 14, 2021

According to Newsweek, Iran hopes to be able to hit a target either in Israel, the Gulf, Saudi Arabia or even an American target, and to then have that attack traced back to Yemen and thus be able to achieve “plausible deniability” by having it carried out by the Houthis from Yemen, and thus prevent direct retribution.