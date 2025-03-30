Photo Credit: Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart

IRGC Navy Commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri declared on Saturday that any attack on Iran would be met with a decisive response. Tangsiri stated that Iran possesses the capability to strike enemy bases anywhere, adding that any location from which an attack is launched on Iran would be targeted in return.

“We have the capability to strike all enemy bases, wherever they may be. If an attack is launched against us from any geographical location, we will strike back at that exact place. No one can strike us and escape. Even if we have to chase them to the Gulf of Mexico, we would,” he added.

Tangsiri was responding to reports that at least five B-2 Spirit bombers have been deployed to Diego Garcia, a small island in the Indian Ocean that serves as a strategic hub for operations spanning the Middle East, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific. The arrival of these advanced bombers may be part of the US campaign against Iranian-backed Houthi forces. However, it could also be a broader signal from the Trump administration to Tehran.

On Friday, President Trump warned that Iran would face “bad things” if its leaders refused to engage in nuclear negotiations. “My strong preference is to reach an agreement with Iran, but if that doesn’t happen, bad things are going to happen to Iran,” he stated.

? Trump Warns Iran: “Bad, bad things are gonna happen…” “We’re either going to have to talk and talk it out or very bad things are going to happen to Iran—and I don’t want that.” via @Weisslbj333Leah pic.twitter.com/3uL4bhZSYO — LionsOfZion_ official (@LionsOfZion_ORG) March 28, 2025

A senior Iranian military official told The Telegraph on Saturday that Tehran would strike the joint US-UK naval base on Diego Garcia in response to any US attack.

“There will be no distinction in targeting British or American forces if Iran is attacked from any base in the region or within the range of Iranian missiles,” he said, adding, “When the time comes, it won’t matter whether you’re an American, British, or Turkish soldier – you will be targeted if your base is used by Americans.”

A video released this week by Iranian state media shows two top military commanders—Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh—riding through vast, weapon-filled tunnels known as “Missile City.” Set to menacing background music, the footage underscores Tehran’s claim that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps is fully prepared to respond to any potential attack from the US or Israel.

Here’s the thing, though: the distance from the Diego Garcia base to Tehran is 3,273 miles, well within the B-2’s 6,900-mile range (at 630 mph). It is able to carry 16 2,000 lbs. Mk-84 bunker busters mounted on Rotary Launcher Assembly. And that’s just in one of the B-2’s two 2 bomb bays, with an overall payload limit of 50,000 lbs. Now, multiply this by at least five bombers (other reports suggest seven), and add a massive air armada of F-35s capable of carpet-bombing Iran’s entire arsenal of rockets, in and out of Missile City – if you’re an Iranian leader you probably should consider an alternative.

Meanwhile, to show you how irrational the boys in Tehran are these days, on Friday, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior military advisor to supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, announced his country was ready to launch a third missile attack against Israel.

“If True Promise III has not been fulfilled yet, there is wisdom behind the delay, not that it has been canceled,” he said.

True Promise was the name of two Iranian missile launches against Israel, one in October 2024, and the other in April, that resulted in minor damage to the Jewish State thanks to an effective air defense that included Israeli, American, and European air forces.

