What would be your definition of madness? How about the Biden administration, after sustaining 38 Iran-directed rocket attacks on its bases in the Middle East, releasing $10 billion of frozen Iranian funds? It would rank very high on my list of mad actions that could be taken by the current leader of the free world.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) told Fox News on November 7: “You look at these 38 attacks, these 38 attacks came from Iran. You know who paid for the drones that are being used to attack U.S. soldiers? That would be Joe Biden and the Biden administration that has flowed nearly $100 billion to Iran,”

It would explain why State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller refused to comment on this matter when he was asked at the end of his Monday’s press briefing: “There are speculations on social media that the US is about to waive some – issue a new waiver on Iran that will allow Iran to access $10 billion. Why? When? How? Anything you can tell us?”

Miller answered: “I think you certainly shouldn’t expect me to comment on speculation on social media, and I will decline to do so. Go ahead and then we’ll wrap it up.”

And after the reporter insisted, “Is it true, though? Can we just —” Miller cut him off, saying, “I think I just answered it or declined to answer.”

The Washington Free Beacon ran a subsequent report headlined, “Biden Mulls Approval of Fresh $10 Billion for Iran,” which, under the circumstances, was bloody tame. It noted that the waiver would extend the multibillion-dollar sanctions relief that was issued by the administration in July, and which was due to expire on Tuesday.

“It allows Iraq to transfer frozen electricity payments into Iranian-owned bank accounts in Europe and Oman,” the Beacon explained, noting that “The waiver renewal is driving concerns that the Biden administration is maintaining financial avenues for Tehran as the country’s terrorist proxies foment chaos across the Middle East.”

Yes, it sure does.

Also on Monday, the Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh warned the US that as a result of the Gaza war, “It is probable that the extent of clashes will grow even bigger. The future is vague, though Iran is prepared for all conditions.”

That, folks, was a ransom note.

In July, the Biden administration released $10 billion in frozen Iranian funds, and while it continues the freeze on $6 billion in Iranian funds in a Qatari bank account, it is going to release an additional $10 billion from an Iraqi bank, according to the Beacon’s speculation.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies reported on October 18 that “the Biden administration’s lax sanctions enforcement has led to a dramatic rise in revenues for Iran, estimated to be up to $95 billion since 2020. Iran’s profits from illegal oil sales facilitate its ability to fund Hamas and other terrorist groups.”

It appears that Biden’s willingness to enable Iranian terrorism is complemented by his support for Hamas terrorism. Last month, the administration sent $100 million in humanitarian aid to the suffering civilians in the Gaza Strip. That’s tantamount to depositing $100 million in Hamas’s bank account. As Congressman Ralph Norman (R-SC) put it: “The office of Inspector General, the US Agency for International Development, has warned that there’s been a misuse of funds and why would you keep doing the same thing expecting different results. And even the United States Relief and Works Agency said that Hamas has used schools as Rocket depots and funneled money to their group and this administration is tone-deaf to it. But it goes with the $6 billion that he wanted to give to Iran. I mean, you can’t believe this, but this administration is doing it.”

Oh, we believe it.