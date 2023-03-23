Photo Credit: US Air Force / Boeing

A group of top American military leaders have signed an open letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to arm Israel against an increasingly dangerous Iran.

The letter, signed by 44 retired officers from the US Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force, was organized by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) and published in The Hill.

In their letter, the military leaders called for the delivery to Israel of the promised C-46A aerial refueling tankers, F-151 and F-35 fighter jets, and precision guided bombs.

“As retired American military leaders who devoted our lives to the defense of our nation, we prefer a diplomatic solution that would genuinely end the threat posed by Iran’s escalating nuclear program,” the wrote.

“But no such deal is imminent, nor realistic.”

Noting that Iran recently enriched uranium to nearly 84 percent purity – a mere breath away from weapons-grade purity – the military leaders noted that Tehran has also amassed a stockpile “that could be turned into enough fissile material for one nuclear bomb in 12 days and at least four more in another several weeks.”

“The only thing that can stop Iran, they wrote, is “a credible nuclear threat. Only Israel offers that, since it alone demonstrates the will and effectiveness in containing and rolling back Iranian aggression and nuclear development.”

Therefore, they wrote, “the US should expedite delivery – through outright sale, temporary lease or prepositioning in Israel – of KC-46A aerial refueling tankers, F-151’s, F-35s and precision-guided munitions, such as the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM).”

The generals added that their military experience has taught them that “demonstrating the willingness and capability to use force offers the best chance against having to do so. If a conflict does commence, it is best to possess already the weapons necessary to achieve success.”

Click here to access the entire letter.