Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran claims to have thwarted an Israeli plan to subvert its defense industry.

“The intelligence unit of the defense ministry thwarted one of the largest sabotage plots targeting Iran’s missile, aviation and airspace military industry,” Reuters quoted Iranian state television as saying on Thursday.

“This sabotage was carried out under the guidance of the Zionist intelligence services and their agents,” the report continued.

State media quoted an unnamed official from the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics as saying that a network of agents attempted to introduce defective parts into the production process for advanced missiles.

“This network, under the direct guidance of the Mossad organization, intended to convert the produced missiles into explosive devices for hitting industrial lines and employees working in this area by selling the equipped parts,” the official told Nour News, a media outlet with close ties to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The “action of the Zionist enemy was subjected to intelligence and operational monitoring from the very beginning, and with the arrest of the operatives It was completely neutralized,” he added.

Iran on Wednesday threatened revenge for an alleged Israeli attack on Syrian territory earlier in the week that put Aleppo’s main airport out of service.

Speaking at a press conference in Damascus, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, “The criminal practices by the Zionist entity in the region will not remain without retaliation.”

The strike on Aleppo International Airport on Monday was attributed to Israel by Syrian state media.

Ynet cited a Saudi network as reporting hours after the attack that Israel had destroyed an “Iranian military shipment containing sensitive equipment.”