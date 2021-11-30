Photo Credit: Omer Miron / GPO / screengrab

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement issued by his office on Monday that Iran’s goal is to “end sanctions in exchange for almost nothing.

Iran Resumes Nuclear Talks with World Powers in Vienna

Advertisement



“Iran won’t just keep its nuclear program . . . they’ll be getting paid for it,” he said, referring to the resumption of JCPOA nuclear talks between Iran and world powers on Monday in Vienna.

The Islamic Republic, Bennett said, ‘doesn’t hide its intentions.” He noted that a few days ago, once again, the senior commander of the Iranian Armed Forces declared, “We will not back off from the annihilation of Israel, not even one millimeter.”

Gantz: Iran Still Violating JCPOA Nuclear Agreement

Bennett also pointed out the Iranian government shot citizens on the streets of Isfahan for “having dared to protest the lack of water in their country. Yes, they shot their own citizens just for being thirsty.”

He contended that such a regime “should not be rewarded,” and yet at the negotiating table in Vienna, he said, “there are those who think they deserve to have their sanctions removed and hundreds of billions of dollars poured right into their rotten regime. They’re wrong,” he said.

“Iran deserves no rewards, no bargain deals and no sanctions relief in return for their brutality. I call upon our allies around the world: Do not give in to Iran’s nuclear blackmail,” Bennett said.