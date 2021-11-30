Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned world powers on Monday that Iran is still violating the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 between Tehran and leading global nations.

Talks on reviving the deal resumed Monday in Vienna between Iran and China, Russia, the UK, Germany and France, as well as the United States.

“In the past days, Israeli teams have shared intelligence with our friends around the world that points to Iran’s current process of dashing towards a nuclear weapon, blatantly violating the agreement that is in place with Europe.”

“To our partners I stress – the time that passes must have a price expressed in sanctions or military alternatives, so that Iran will stop its nuclear race and its regional aggression.

“We do not oppose negotiations but we must not cooperate with their stalling. We recognize the international community’s work to reach a diplomatic solution with the Iranians, yet we must continue, as a strong and independent country to maintain the capability to defend ourselves,” he added.