The Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States was established in December 2019 to support Jewish life in the Middle East a union of rabbis who live in Muslim countries. The group is supervised by the Chief Sephardic Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef, and follows his Halachic directives. This Hanukkah, they shared lovely images from celebrations around the region, most notably in Iran.

Hanuka Celebration and Candle Lighting ceremony in Tehran, with Chief Rabbi Yehuda Gerami of Iran. Happy Hanuka to the Jewish community of Iran! pic.twitter.com/2vv9X7XRIj — Alliance Rabbis Islamic States (@RabbisAlliance) December 23, 2022

The Turkish Chief Rabbinate Foundation sent out this tweet Saturday night: Today we lit the 7th candle of Hanukkah at Caddebostan Synagogue, whih was built in 1953 in the Kadıköy district of Istanbul. The synagogue was aloud to open its gate to the Jewish community following a demand to the Turkish authorities by the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in April 1961. It is the most populated synagogue on the Asian side of the city.

Bugün Hanuka’nın 7. mumunu Caddebostan Sinagogu’nda yaktık. Hanuka Sameah ? ? חנוכה שמח pic.twitter.com/3i1pI4jaK3 — Türk Yahudi Toplumu (@tyahuditoplumu) December 24, 2022

Chabad UAE emissary Rabbi Levi Duchman posted this tweet Saturday night:

7th night of Chanukah! @ChabadUae pic.twitter.com/iMDQlfPIdi — Rabbi Levi Duchman ‎ حاخام ليفي دوخمان (@RabbiUAE) December 24, 2022

Here’s the 7th light of Hanukkah in Izmir, Turkey:

Finally: to celebrate Hanukkah, the Amram Blau group, disciples of the late founder of the Neturai Karta movement, burned their favorite object on Hanukkah:

Anti-Zionist Orthodox Jews burn the Israeli flag in the streets of the Jewish quarter in North London. Torah Jews have always opposed the Zionist state. Israel does NOT represent Jews. Judaism is not Zionism. pic.twitter.com/Wt5gXP2xq9 — Amram Blau (@RabbiAmramBlau) December 24, 2022