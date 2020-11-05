Photo Credit: Adel Al-Wahhadneh's Facebook page
Brigadier General Doctor Adel Al-Wahhadneh

A Jordanian helicopter landed Wednesday evening at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, with a patient that was described by sources in the hospital as a “senior” official who came to receive treatment for the coronavirus, Army Radio Meir Marciano reported.

Marciano added that the patient was the Jordanian Army’s Chief Medical Officer, Brigadier General Doctor Adel Al-Wahhadneh, Director General of Royal Medical Services.

Al-Wahhadneh’s Facebook page noted on Tuesday that he was in critical health and may be transferred to the Queen Alia Hospital in Amman because he is already on a respiratory support device, and if necessary, he would be placed on a ventilator.

