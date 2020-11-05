Photo Credit: Adel Al-Wahhadneh's Facebook page

A Jordanian helicopter landed Wednesday evening at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, with a patient that was described by sources in the hospital as a “senior” official who came to receive treatment for the coronavirus, Army Radio Meir Marciano reported.

מסוק מירדן נחת הערב בבית החולים הדסה בירושלים. לדברי גורמים בביה”ח מדובר ב”בכיר” שהגיע לקבל טיפול בקורונה @JackyHugi @GLZRadio pic.twitter.com/UsLO3kIizN — מאיר מרציאנו (@Meir_Marciano) November 4, 2020

Marciano added that the patient was the Jordanian Army’s Chief Medical Officer, Brigadier General Doctor Adel Al-Wahhadneh, Director General of Royal Medical Services.

אישיות בכירה. מירדן פונתה הערב במסוק לבית החולים הדסה עין כרם לטיפול רפואי דחוף pic.twitter.com/ng8dC0SPDs — רועי שרון Roy Sharon (@roysharon11) November 4, 2020

Al-Wahhadneh’s Facebook page noted on Tuesday that he was in critical health and may be transferred to the Queen Alia Hospital in Amman because he is already on a respiratory support device, and if necessary, he would be placed on a ventilator.