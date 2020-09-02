Photo Credit: courtesy, Eilat Police

A Jordanian infiltrator was spotted late Wednesday morning swimming toward the coral reserve in Eilat.

Two inspectors from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority spotted the swimmer while he was still in the water. The inspectors waited until the suspect went ashore before taking him into custody and calling the police.

The suspect was transferred to the IDF and Israel Military Police for further questioning.

The coral reserve, including that area of the sea, has for the time being been declared a closed security zone.