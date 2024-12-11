Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Israel Ministry of Defense

Defense Minister Israel Katz took aim at Iranian arms smuggling to the Palestinian Authority on Wednesday during his visit to Israel’s eastern front.

The minister was accompanied by Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, Central Command Commander Maj. Gen. Avi Balut, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Maj. Gen. Roman Goffman, and Eastern Division Commander Brig. Gen. Oren Simcha.

During the visit, which included a tour of the border area, operational briefings, and a security assessment, Katz underscored Israel’s focus on countering threats from Iran and its regional proxies.

In response to recent comments by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who accused Israel of engineering the downfall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Katz deflected the blame back onto Iran’s leadership, criticizing the Supreme Leader for diverting Iranian resources to expand its influence in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza.

“Khamenei should blame himself for taking hundreds of billions of dollars from the Iranian people’s money and investing it in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza to build the octopus arms he heads, in an attempt to defeat the State of Israel,” Katz said.

The minister highlighted Israel’s military efforts in targeting these “octopus arms” — Iran’s regional proxies — citing successes in Gaza, Lebanon, and most recently, Syria, saying the regime of former President Bashar al-Assad collapsed and the Syrian army had been “reduced to ashes” under sustained pressure.

Escalating Border Security

Katz emphasized the need to secure Israel’s borders against Iran’s efforts to smuggle weapons and fund terrorism through Jordan into the Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria.

“I came here today to ensure that Iran does not succeed in building the octopus arm it plans to establish here to create an eastern front against the State of Israel,” Katz said.

As part of the effort, Katz announced plans to expedite the construction of a fortified barrier along the Israel-Jordan border. The fence, he said, will provide increased security for Israeli communities and prevent the growth of terrorist infrastructure in the region.

“We will build the fence quickly,” Katz said, “to ensure protection and prevent the growth of an octopus here in this place — even before it is established.”

Military Directive

Katz also directed the IDF to intensify offensive operations targeting terrorist activities. He pledged to safeguard Israeli communities while maintaining control over Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley

This visit and the defense minister’s statements come amid heightened tensions in the region, as Israel continues its campaign to thwart Iranian influence and maintain security along its borders with Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.

