Photo Credit: Pixabay

According to a report in the Al-Arabi Al-Jadid newspaper, the Committee of Jordanian Prisoners held in Israeli prisons claims that the Israeli prison administration has offered Palestinian Authority terrorists with Jordanian citizenship the option to move to Jordanian prisons to serve the remainder of their sentences. Most of the PA/Jordanian terrorists are serving life sentences.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed claims to have obtained copies of the agreement document between the prison administration and the prisoners through the National Committee for Jordanian Prisoners and Missing Persons. The documents indicate that Jordan must bear the costs of the prisoners’ presence in detention.

Four out of 18 such prisoners have reportedly agreed to the offer, including Abdullah Barghouti, who was sentenced to 67 life sentences in 2004.

Barghouti’s brother reportedly received a warning from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry that the Israeli proposal could be a trick in the event of a future prisoner exchange with terror factions in Gaza and he could end up having to stay in prison while others are released.

The brother of another Jordanian terrorist, Muhammad al-Rimawi, stated that his brother had informed the family of the offer he had received and that if Jordan refuses to accept him, he may be transferred to a Palestinian Authority prison.

Muhammad al-Rimawi is serving a life sentence for his participation in the murder of Minister of Tourism, Rehavam Ze’evi in ​​2001.

Terrorist Thaer Al-Lawzi has also signed the agreement. He is serving a 19-year detention sentence after his arrest in 2018 when he tried to kill Israelis in Eilat after obtaining a work visa. Terrorist Muhammad Musleh, who was arrested in July 23, 2020, after he attempted to stab and murder Israelis while on the way to work, also signed.

The director of the Prisoners’ Information Office, which is affiliated with Hamas, Ahmed al-Qidra described the offer of the offer as “strange”, stressing that it had already been presented to the prisoners, but they had no clear information about the details of the news at the present time.