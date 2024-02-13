Photo Credit: Ehud Amitun / TPS

An Israeli mother and her son were seriously wounded Tuesday morning in an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) attack on Kiryat Shmona fired by Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

Due to the city’s close proximity to Israel’s northern border, Kiryat Shmona is especially vulnerable to rocket and missile fire, leaving residents just ten seconds or less to reach a safe space after the Red Alert incoming rocket siren activates.

Sometimes the siren is not triggered at all, if the trajectory of the missile fire is low.

Medics from the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response service said a 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded and a 47-year-old woman was in fair (moderate) condition. Both of the victims were conscious and sustained limb injuries, medics said. They were taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

A spokesperson for Israel Police said there was also damage to property and infrastructure.

“Police and North District police detectives are now isolating the crash scenes and searching for additional remains, to remove further risk to the public,” police said.

“Civil discipline saves lives.

“We call on the residents to avoid coming to the area and not to approach or touch the remains of missiles that may contain explosive material; report these without delay to the 100 hotline of the Israel Police.”