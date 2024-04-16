Photo Credit: Wikimedia
The community of Beit Hillel in the Upper Galilee in March 2012.

Three people were hurt Tuesday in an explosive drone attack launched by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah.

The attack allegedly targeted an IDF military base in the area of Beit Hillel, in northern Israel.

Hezbollah reportedly struck an Iron Dome position near the site, according to the Almanar news outlet. The terror group said the attack was launched at 2:25 pm Tuesday and was aimed at “the missile defense system in Beit Hillel.

“The attack successfully hit the Iron Dome platforms, causing casualties among its crew, leaving them dead and wounded,” Hezbollah claimed.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, explosive drones landed in the Upper Galilee, requiring deployment of three firefighting teams to extinguish the fire that broke out as a result. The incident is under control, Israeli officials said.

No alert was activated in the area; the incident is under investigation, the IDF said.

Less than two hours later, Hezbollah again targeted Beit Hillel and its surrounding area. This time, the Red Alert rocket siren was triggered, indicating rocket fire.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

