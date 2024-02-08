Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90
An Israeli warplane in the sky after an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, as it seen from the Israeli side of the border, February 8, 2024.

An IDF soldier was severely wounded Thursday morning and two others sustained mild injuries in an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) attack launched by Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

The soldiers were wounded in a barrage fired from Lebanon into the areas of Kiryat Shmona, Biranit, and Mount Hermon in northern Israel.

In response to the launches, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah terror infrastructure and military compound in the area of Khiam in southern Lebanon, from which the launches toward Kiryat Shmona were identified.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified, the IDF said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

