Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

An IDF soldier was severely wounded Thursday morning and two others sustained mild injuries in an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) attack launched by Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

The soldiers were wounded in a barrage fired from Lebanon into the areas of Kiryat Shmona, Biranit, and Mount Hermon in northern Israel.

In response to the launches, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah terror infrastructure and military compound in the area of Khiam in southern Lebanon, from which the launches toward Kiryat Shmona were identified.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified, the IDF said.