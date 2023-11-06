Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90
Part of Israel's anti-missile defense system in the north. August 2021

More than 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon shortly after 4:30 pm Monday afternoon at civilian communities in northern Israel. The IDF responded with artillery fire toward the origin of the launches.

Red Alert rocket alarm sirens were activated in multiple Haifa suburbs, including Kiryat Yam and Kiryat Bialik, as well as in Nahariya, Kibbutz Gesher Haziv, Shlomi, Rosh Hanikra, Liman, Achziv Milovat, and Akko.

Earlier in the day, all the remaining residents of Israel’s northernmost border city, Kiryat Shmona, were urged to evacuate in light of the deterioration in the security situation.

Any resident seeking to relocate temporarily to a hotel was urged to call the National Evacuation Hotline at 03-639-4980 until 10 pm.

